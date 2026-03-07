Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $6.60. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 5,250,967 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS.

Positive Sentiment: Grocery Outlet retained Gordon Brothers to market retail leasehold opportunities as part of its store-portfolio optimization, which could recover value from closed or underperforming locations. Gordon Brothers Retained by Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet retained Gordon Brothers to market retail leasehold opportunities as part of its store-portfolio optimization, which could recover value from closed or underperforming locations. Neutral Sentiment: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance (about $0.45–$0.55), giving a baseline for expectations but signaling a recovery path that will depend on fixing value perception and comp trends. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript

Management set FY2026 EPS guidance (about $0.45–$0.55), giving a baseline for expectations but signaling a recovery path that will depend on fixing value perception and comp trends. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: EPS of $0.19 vs. $0.21 estimate, revenue slightly below estimates, comps weakened. Management reported a large operating loss driven by $113.8M long‑lived asset impairment, $149.0M goodwill impairment and $45.9M of restructuring charges — contributing to a FY2025 net loss (reported coverage highlights these write‑downs). Investor Alert / Impairment Details

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,763,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,216,000 after buying an additional 5,528,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3,558.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,825,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after buying an additional 1,775,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,726,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,859 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 219.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,462,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,126 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 987,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $644.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company’s unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

