Hallador Energy (HNRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Hallador Energy to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $105.4750 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $19.69 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $863.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HNRG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. iA Financial set a $28.00 target price on Hallador Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Insider Activity at Hallador Energy

In other news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 267,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,906.62. This trade represents a 8.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth about $18,735,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,745.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 496,628 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,720.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 383,020 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,038.2% during the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 320,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 292,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,893.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 232,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company’s primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador’s operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.