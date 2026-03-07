HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for KYMR

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KYMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $73.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $83.49 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 8,657,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,813 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,474,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,267,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,685,000 after buying an additional 845,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,563,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 81,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $7,378,582.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 675,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,868,484.33. This represents a 10.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $2,707,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,195 shares in the company, valued at $60,130,760.70. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,698 shares of company stock valued at $50,388,337. 16.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Kymera Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kymera Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed near‑term loss forecasts (small EPS improvements across Q1–Q4 2026), kept a “Buy” rating and reiterated a $134 price target — this reinforces constructive analyst sentiment and supports buying interest. Read More.

HC Wainwright trimmed near‑term loss forecasts (small EPS improvements across Q1–Q4 2026), kept a “Buy” rating and reiterated a $134 price target — this reinforces constructive analyst sentiment and supports buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: UBS and several peers have raised price targets (UBS to $128, Barclays/Oppenheimer/Mizuho also higher), signaling consensus analyst optimism around Kymera’s pipeline progress as a medium‑term catalyst. Read More.

UBS and several peers have raised price targets (UBS to $128, Barclays/Oppenheimer/Mizuho also higher), signaling consensus analyst optimism around Kymera’s pipeline progress as a medium‑term catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Another outlet reported a price‑target bump to $100 — additional upward target revisions help underpin sentiment even as valuation remains tied to clinical milestones. Read More.

Another outlet reported a price‑target bump to $100 — additional upward target revisions help underpin sentiment even as valuation remains tied to clinical milestones. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights a healthy cash runway (~$1.6B reported) and upcoming program milestones (KT‑579 data in 2H26; KT‑621 Phase 2b readouts in 2027) that are the primary value drivers for this clinical‑stage biotech. Read More.

Coverage highlights a healthy cash runway (~$1.6B reported) and upcoming program milestones (KT‑579 data in 2H26; KT‑621 Phase 2b readouts in 2027) that are the primary value drivers for this clinical‑stage biotech. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/contextual note — KYMR is trading above its 200‑day moving average with elevated volatility (beta ~2.2); analyst average targets remain well above current levels, which can amplify momentum in either direction. Read More.

Technical/contextual note — KYMR is trading above its 200‑day moving average with elevated volatility (beta ~2.2); analyst average targets remain well above current levels, which can amplify momentum in either direction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large director sale: Director Bruce Booth sold 81,866 shares (~$7.38M at ≈$90), a material single‑day disposal that can be perceived as profit‑taking and may cap short‑term upside. Read More.

Large director sale: Director Bruce Booth sold 81,866 shares (~$7.38M at ≈$90), a material single‑day disposal that can be perceived as profit‑taking and may cap short‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders (CFO Bruce Jacobs, COO Jeremy Chadwick, Jared Gollob and others) disclosed sales across March 2–4 at roughly $85–$89, each trimming holdings by a few percent — repeated insider selling increases short‑term supply and investor caution. Read More.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.