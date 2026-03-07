HC Wainwright Boosts Earnings Estimates for Tyra Biosciences

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Tyra Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.66). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TYRA. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.06. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. More sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,823,425 shares in the company, valued at $95,585,625. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,935,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,085,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,337,000 after purchasing an additional 923,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 118,492 shares during the period. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC now owns 1,029,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ: TYRA) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

Featured Stories

