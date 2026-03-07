HC Wainwright Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for SLNO

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Soleno Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.85.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLNO opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $90.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 172.53 and a beta of -3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.55 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 272.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,312,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,057 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $86,662,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,178,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,435,000 after acquiring an additional 854,551 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,260,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Soleno Therapeutics this week:

Q4 results topped expectations — Soleno reported Q4 revenue of $91.7M (above Street estimates) and beat on EPS, a near-term catalyst supporting the stock's rise. TD Cowen maintained a Buy on the name after the print.

HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating and $100 target — The firm also raised several near-term EPS forecasts (Q1 2026 to $0.93 from $0.88; Q2 2026 to $1.02 from $1.00) and set an aggressive FY2027 view ($7.50), signaling confidence in longer-term revenue/earnings growth drivers.

Analyst detail shows a mixed revision pattern — while Wainwright raised some short-term estimates and projected strong 2027 results, the firm simultaneously adjusted other quarterly numbers; the net effect is a bullish price target but with recalibrated 2026 timing.

Wainwright trimmed several 2026 quarter estimates and lowered FY2026 slightly — Q3 2026 was cut to $1.15 (from $1.24), Q4 2026 to $1.56 (from $1.70), and FY2026 to $4.65 (from $4.82). These downgrades suggest potential near-term execution or timing risks that could cap upside until 2026 cadence is clearer.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

Featured Articles

