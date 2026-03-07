HC Wainwright Cuts Earnings Estimates for Vera Therapeutics

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vera Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.98). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

VERA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.17. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $56.05.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $130,851.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,029.56. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,985. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,910. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 62,678 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Appointment of an experienced board member — Vera added Christopher Hite to its Board of Directors, bringing decades of corporate and financial strategy experience in biopharma; this strengthens management/governance credentials and may reassure investors on execution and capital allocation. Vera Therapeutics Appoints Christopher Hite to Board of Directors

Appointment of an experienced board member — Vera added Christopher Hite to its Board of Directors, bringing decades of corporate and financial strategy experience in biopharma; this strengthens management/governance credentials and may reassure investors on execution and capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation at TD Cowen conference — Vera presented at TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference (transcript available). Conference presentations can help clarify clinical timelines and commercial strategy, but typically move shares only if new data or guidance are provided. Vera Presents at TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference Transcript

Management presentation at TD Cowen conference — Vera presented at TD Cowen’s 46th Annual Health Care Conference (transcript available). Conference presentations can help clarify clinical timelines and commercial strategy, but typically move shares only if new data or guidance are provided. Neutral Sentiment: Inducement equity grants to new hires — The company granted options for 46,000 shares and RSUs for 25,875 shares to six new employees under its inducement plan. This is a routine hiring tool to attract talent; dilution is modest relative to Vera’s market cap but worth monitoring if grants accelerate. Vera Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Inducement equity grants to new hires — The company granted options for 46,000 shares and RSUs for 25,875 shares to six new employees under its inducement plan. This is a routine hiring tool to attract talent; dilution is modest relative to Vera’s market cap but worth monitoring if grants accelerate. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts to near‑term earnings — HC Wainwright lowered Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2028 EPS estimates substantially (e.g., FY2026 estimate cut steeply), signaling weaker near‑term profitability expectations; the firm nonetheless keeps a Buy rating and a $110 price target and raised very long‑term FY2029–FY2030 estimates. The downgrades to 2026–2028 forecasts are a near‑term negative and likely pressured sentiment despite an optimistic long‑range view. Market commentary on HC Wainwright estimates

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

