HC Wainwright Decreases Earnings Estimates for Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Nuvation Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
NUVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp set a $10.00 price target on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $13.00 price target on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.
Nuvation Bio Price Performance
Shares of NUVB opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $9.75.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 325.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The company had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 million.
Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 852.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,708,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,270,000 after buying an additional 2,424,109 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 359.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,296,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 1,796,000 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,236,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,774,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,131 shares during the period. Finally, SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,200,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.
More Nuvation Bio News
Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvation Bio this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nuvation says it has transitioned to the commercial stage, highlighting progress with Iptrozi and safusidenib — a material operational milestone that supports revenue scaling and commercialization upside. Nuvation Bio Transitions To Commercial Stage With Iptrozi And Safusidenib Progress
- Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on NUVB to $13.00 — a vote of confidence from a major bank that can support upside in the stock if investors track to the new target. Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Price Target to $13.00
- Neutral Sentiment: H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and $17 target but publicly reduced near-term EPS assumptions — the bullish rating cushions downside but the cut to estimates signals weaker short-term profitability expectations. H.C. Wainwright Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Nuvation Bio (NUVB)
- Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut EPS estimates across Q1–Q4 and lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast (e.g., FY now -$0.44 vs. prior -$0.35), which may pressure near-term sentiment and implied valuation multiple. HC Wainwright lowers EPS estimates for Nuvation Bio (summary)
- Negative Sentiment: UBS published a note lowering expectations for NUVB, adding analyst skepticism that can weigh on investor appetite. UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Kuehn Law announced a shareholder probe into potential self-dealing by Nuvation officers and directors — new litigation risk that can increase volatility and create downside pressure if the investigation leads to claims or revelations. Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Nuvation Bio Inc. to Contact Law Firm
About Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small-molecule therapies for patients with cancer. The company employs an integrated research and development platform that spans target identification, preclinical evaluation, process chemistry, and early-stage clinical trials. By centralizing these capabilities, Nuvation Bio aims to accelerate the translation of promising drug candidates from laboratory research to first-in-human studies.
The company’s pipeline comprises multiple oncology programs, with small-molecule kinase inhibitors and targeted agents in Phase 1 development for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
