HC Wainwright Decreases Earnings Estimates for Nuvation Bio

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Nuvation Bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

NUVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp set a $10.00 price target on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $13.00 price target on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NUVB opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Nuvation Bio had a negative net margin of 325.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The company had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 million.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 852.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,708,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,270,000 after buying an additional 2,424,109 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 359.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,296,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 1,796,000 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,236,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,774,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,131 shares during the period. Finally, SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,200,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

More Nuvation Bio News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvation Bio this week:

About Nuvation Bio

(Get Free Report)

Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small-molecule therapies for patients with cancer. The company employs an integrated research and development platform that spans target identification, preclinical evaluation, process chemistry, and early-stage clinical trials. By centralizing these capabilities, Nuvation Bio aims to accelerate the translation of promising drug candidates from laboratory research to first-in-human studies.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple oncology programs, with small-molecule kinase inhibitors and targeted agents in Phase 1 development for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.