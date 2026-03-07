HC Wainwright Forecasts Compugen’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Compugen in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Compugen Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Compugen has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $67.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Compugen had a net margin of 48.57% and a return on equity of 55.68%.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 346.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery company that leverages proprietary computational discovery platforms to identify novel immuno-oncology targets and biomarkers. The company combines large-scale biological datasets with machine learning algorithms to generate and validate new therapeutic and diagnostic candidates. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Compugen also maintains a presence in the United States to support its clinical development and commercial collaborations.

Compugen’s predictive discovery engine scans complex biological systems in silico to reveal previously unrecognized pathways and immune checkpoints involved in cancer progression.

