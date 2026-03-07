HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Estimate for JANX Earnings

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Janux Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JANX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $841.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.88.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

In other news, insider Thomas Diraimondo sold 2,505 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $34,393.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 124,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,355.25. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 8,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $110,828.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,802.86. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,033 shares of company stock valued at $261,323. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,228,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Janux Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Janux Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised near‑term 2026 quarterly EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026) and improved its FY2026 loss forecast (from ($2.70) to ($2.40)), while maintaining a “Buy” rating and a $45 price target — a supportive analyst endorsement that can help underpin the stock. HC Wainwright raises near‑term estimates

HC Wainwright raised near‑term 2026 quarterly EPS estimates (Q1–Q4 2026) and improved its FY2026 loss forecast (from ($2.70) to ($2.40)), while maintaining a “Buy” rating and a $45 price target — a supportive analyst endorsement that can help underpin the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Major media/analyst roundups (reported by Globe and Mail) listed Janux among healthcare names receiving analyst commentary today — this amplifies visibility but is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies

Major media/analyst roundups (reported by Globe and Mail) listed Janux among healthcare names receiving analyst commentary today — this amplifies visibility but is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed several longer‑term EPS forecasts (FY2027–FY2029 and FY2028 notably worse vs prior estimates), increasing uncertainty about Janux’s multi‑year trajectory and dampening upside despite the high target — a factor that likely contributed to selling pressure. HC Wainwright trims long‑term estimates

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

Featured Articles

