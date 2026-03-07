HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for DNLI Earnings

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DNLI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 17,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $284,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 282,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,662. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 35,198 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $580,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,744.50. This represents a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Denali Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Denali Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright nudged near-term EPS estimates slightly higher for 2026 quarters and lifted FY2026 forecast modestly, implying a better near-term cash/burn outlook and small analyst confidence improvement. HC Wainwright estimates (MarketBeat)

HC Wainwright nudged near-term EPS estimates slightly higher for 2026 quarters and lifted FY2026 forecast modestly, implying a better near-term cash/burn outlook and small analyst confidence improvement. Positive Sentiment: Management presented at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference — investor-facing presentations can reduce uncertainty by clarifying program timelines, milestones and pipeline priorities (potentially supporting sentiment if commentary was constructive). Denali Presents at TD Cowen (Seeking Alpha)

Management presented at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference — investor-facing presentations can reduce uncertainty by clarifying program timelines, milestones and pipeline priorities (potentially supporting sentiment if commentary was constructive). Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data appears to show zero shares (likely a reporting anomaly). That means no clear short-interest signal to amplify moves today. (No actionable link — data appears inconsistent.)

Reported short-interest data appears to show zero shares (likely a reporting anomaly). That means no clear short-interest signal to amplify moves today. (No actionable link — data appears inconsistent.) Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed medium-term and some longer-term forecasts (FY2027–FY2028 revisions and a cut to FY2029), signaling lower long-term visibility for revenue/profitability — a headwind for longer-term investor expectations. HC Wainwright estimates (MarketBeat)

HC Wainwright trimmed medium-term and some longer-term forecasts (FY2027–FY2028 revisions and a cut to FY2029), signaling lower long-term visibility for revenue/profitability — a headwind for longer-term investor expectations. Negative Sentiment: Broader biotech/regulatory risk: recent FDA reversals and tougher review decisions across the sector are raising investor concern about approval risk for experimental drugs, which can pressure valuation for clinical-stage biotechs like Denali. FDA reversals worry investors (CNBC)

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s research leverages a proprietary Blood–Brain Barrier Transport Vehicle (TV) platform designed to enable large molecules, including antibodies and enzymes, to penetrate the central nervous system. Denali’s approach includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy candidates aimed at key drivers of disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.

Among Denali’s lead programs is an orally delivered leucine‐rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson’s disease, and an anti‐TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer’s patients.

