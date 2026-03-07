HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Nuvalent Earnings

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Nuvalent in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvalent’s current full-year earnings is ($3.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUVL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays set a $152.00 price target on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Nuvalent Trading Down 0.7%

NUVL opened at $99.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average of $95.89. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.32. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $113.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth about $1,268,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,776,000 after buying an additional 298,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 1,201.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after buying an additional 405,543 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,995,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,575,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 59,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,569,281.44. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $309,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,178.28. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 76,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,722,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Nuvalent

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised near‑term quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026) and materially trimmed the FY2026 loss estimate (improved from a larger loss to a smaller loss), supporting a positive revision to the short‑term earnings trajectory; the firm keeps a “Buy” rating and a $155 price target. MarketBeat: NUVL analyst note

HC Wainwright raised near‑term quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026) and materially trimmed the FY2026 loss estimate (improved from a larger loss to a smaller loss), supporting a positive revision to the short‑term earnings trajectory; the firm keeps a “Buy” rating and a $155 price target. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2028 and FY2030 earnings forecasts (projecting future profitability in those years), which supports a longer‑term upside narrative if pipeline and commercialization progress meet expectations. MarketBeat: NUVL analyst note

HC Wainwright raised its FY2028 and FY2030 earnings forecasts (projecting future profitability in those years), which supports a longer‑term upside narrative if pipeline and commercialization progress meet expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst roundup coverage (The Globe and Mail) mentions Nuvalent alongside other healthcare names — useful context but not a firm‑moving, single‑source development. Investors should watch for company‑specific catalysts (trial data, commercial updates) to drive bigger moves. Analysts Offer Insights

Analyst roundup coverage (The Globe and Mail) mentions Nuvalent alongside other healthcare names — useful context but not a firm‑moving, single‑source development. Investors should watch for company‑specific catalysts (trial data, commercial updates) to drive bigger moves. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut FY2027 EPS expectations (more negative than prior), indicating the analyst sees a bump in near‑term drag before the later recovery — this lowers near‑term profitability visibility. MarketBeat: NUVL analyst note

HC Wainwright cut FY2027 EPS expectations (more negative than prior), indicating the analyst sees a bump in near‑term drag before the later recovery — this lowers near‑term profitability visibility. Negative Sentiment: A separate note reported by AmericanBankingNews says HC Wainwright decreased FY2029 EPS estimates — a downgrade to that year’s outlook that tempers the optimistic long‑range thesis and may weigh on sentiment among longer‑horizon investors. FY2029 EPS Estimates Decreased

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company’s research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent’s lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.