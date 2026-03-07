HC Wainwright Issues Positive Outlook for ETON Earnings

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.58 million, a PE ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several near‑ and long‑term EPS forecasts (Q2/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2026/FY2028/FY2029) and maintains a “Buy” rating with a $37 price target — a signal of improving analyst expectations for ETON’s revenue/profit trajectory. HC Wainwright research note (MarketBeat)

An independent note raised Eton’s price target to $30, providing another analyst-based floor for upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Reported “large increase” in short interest is effectively a data anomaly (short interest reported as 0 shares and a 0.0 days ratio), so it should not materially affect positioning unless updated with real figures.

Reported “large increase” in short interest is effectively a data anomaly (short interest reported as 0 shares and a 0.0 days ratio), so it should not materially affect positioning unless updated with real figures. Negative Sentiment: A separate headline framed an earnings estimate as “pessimistic,” which likely contributed to selling pressure despite the published EPS upgrades — the mixed messaging can prompt profit‑taking or caution among short‑term holders. HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Estimate for ETON Earnings

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.

The company’s product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.

