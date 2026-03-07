Helen Gordon Purchases 82 Shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Helen Gordon purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 per share, for a total transaction of £150.06.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Helen Gordon acquired 77 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 193 per share, with a total value of £148.61.

On Friday, January 2nd, Helen Gordon acquired 83 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 181 per share, for a total transaction of £150.23.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Helen Gordon sold 92,066 shares of Grainger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181, for a total transaction of £166,639.46.

Grainger Stock Down 0.8%

GRI stock opened at GBX 181.70 on Friday. Grainger plc has a 52 week low of GBX 118.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 190.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 189.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRI. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Grainger from GBX 220 to GBX 200 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Grainger from GBX 260 to GBX 285 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 251.67.

About Grainger

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord, a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,000 rental homes to over 25,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.4,300 homes and £1.3bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.

Grainger works in partnership with a large number of public sector organisations to deliver new homes to local communities, including Transport for London, Network Rail, the Ministry of Defence, Lewisham Borough Council and the Local Pensions Partnership.

The Grainger team is dedicated to the common purpose of Renting Homes, Enriching Lives, backed by a set of core values.

