Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HNNMY. Barclays lowered shares of Hennes & Mauritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf raised Hennes & Mauritz to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Dnb Carnegie lowered Hennes & Mauritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a report on Friday, January 30th.

Hennes & Mauritz Stock Down 0.8%

HNNMY stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.19. Hennes & Mauritz has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Hennes & Mauritz had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hennes & Mauritz will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Hennes & Mauritz

Hennes & Mauritz AB, commonly known as H&M, is a Swedish multinational fashion retailer that designs, sources and sells ready-to-wear clothing, accessories and home textiles. The company traces its roots to 1947, when Erling Persson opened a women’s clothing store called Hennes (“hers”) in Västerås, Sweden; the business expanded into menswear after the acquisition of a Stockholm-based retailer, Mauritz Widforss, in the late 1960s, which led to the Hennes & Mauritz name. Today the company is headquartered in Stockholm and operates a global retail business built around multiple branded concepts.

H&M’s core activities include product design, sourcing and retailing of fashion for women, men, teenagers and children, as well as home goods under its H&M Home line.

