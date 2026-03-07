Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 to GBX 2,300 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,360 target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,326.

HIK stock opened at GBX 1,209 on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,205 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,172. The firm has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,525.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,622.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly. We are a trusted, reliable partner and dependable source of over 800+ (as of Feb 2025) high-quality generic, specialty and branded pharmaceutical products that hospitals, physicians and pharmacists need to treat their patients across North America, MENA and Europe.

