ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI Stock Holdings Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 407.9% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 290,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 104,798 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

ICU Medical Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $132.00 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $160.29. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,603.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.78.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $535.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.