IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Down 9.8% Following Insider Selling

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.8% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $437.60 and last traded at $440.00. Approximately 100,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 204,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.77.

Specifically, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.84, for a total value of $713,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,110,094.76. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.13, for a total transaction of $438,488.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,846,850.82. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.54, for a total value of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,400,054.18. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IESC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Loop Capital set a $458.00 price objective on shares of IES in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IES in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.00.

IES Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.68.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.23). IES had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $870.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IES by 982.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 323,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,796,000 after purchasing an additional 293,977 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,916,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of IES by 324,337.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 120,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,699,000 after purchasing an additional 120,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IES in the fourth quarter worth about $40,578,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IES in the third quarter worth about $38,609,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: IESC) is a specialty contractor providing integrated electrical and mechanical construction services, engineering, and systems integration across North America. The company focuses on delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial, industrial and mission-critical facilities, combining design, build, commission and maintenance capabilities to serve a wide range of markets.

Through its subsidiaries, IES offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including electrical distribution and infrastructure, mechanical contracting, process piping, controls and automation, energy management, and ongoing service and maintenance.

See Also

