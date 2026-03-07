Inchcape (LON:INCH) Price Target Raised to GBX 830

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 to GBX 830 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inchcape Price Performance

Shares of LON:INCH opened at GBX 826.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Inchcape has a 1 year low of GBX 575 and a 1 year high of GBX 895. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 817.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 755.92.

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 80.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Inchcape had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inchcape will post 85.9639233 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inchcape declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Inchcape news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 5,000 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 758 per share, for a total transaction of £37,900. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth. Our distribution platform connects the products of mobility company partners with customers, and our responsibilities span product planning and pricing, import and logistics, brand and marketing to operating digital sales, managing physical sales and aftermarket service channels.

