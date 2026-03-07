Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of INO stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Inovio Pharmaceuticals this week:

Neutral Sentiment: INOVIO said it will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results after the close on March 12, 2026 and will host a conference call/webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET — this event creates a near-term catalyst for stock movement. INOVIO to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 12, 2026

INOVIO said it will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results after the close on March 12, 2026 and will host a conference call/webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET — this event creates a near-term catalyst for stock movement. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP filed a federal class action against Inovio and certain officers alleging violations of the securities laws for the period Oct. 10, 2023–Dec. 26, 2025 — a formal complaint increases legal risk and potential future liability. Pomerantz class action filing

Pomerantz LLP filed a federal class action against Inovio and certain officers alleging violations of the securities laws for the period Oct. 10, 2023–Dec. 26, 2025 — a formal complaint increases legal risk and potential future liability. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms (Schall Law Firm) are soliciting lead-plaintiff candidates in the same securities action, signaling competing claims and sustained media/legal attention through the April 7 lead-plaintiff deadline. Schall Law Firm notice

Multiple plaintiff firms (Schall Law Firm) are soliciting lead-plaintiff candidates in the same securities action, signaling competing claims and sustained media/legal attention through the April 7 lead-plaintiff deadline. Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi LLP is investigating claims and reminding investors of the April 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, adding to the chorus of firms pressing for participation — continued legal notices keep overhang on the shares. Faruqi & Faruqi reminder

Faruqi & Faruqi LLP is investigating claims and reminding investors of the April 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, adding to the chorus of firms pressing for participation — continued legal notices keep overhang on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Robbins LLP, Rosen Law Firm, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman and others have issued notices urging Inovio investors to contact them about leading or joining the class — multiple firms increase legal publicity and potential litigation costs or settlement pressure. Robbins LLP notice

Robbins LLP, Rosen Law Firm, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman and others have issued notices urging Inovio investors to contact them about leading or joining the class — multiple firms increase legal publicity and potential litigation costs or settlement pressure. Negative Sentiment: Local press coverage and investor alerts (e.g., Bakersfield AP) amplify awareness of the securities-fraud suit, which can deter new buyers until litigation clarity emerges. Bakersfield/AP coverage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 752.9% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 20,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines aimed at treating and preventing infectious diseases and cancers. The company leverages proprietary technologies to design synthetic DNA sequences that encode antigens capable of eliciting targeted immune responses. Inovio’s business activities span early research through clinical development, with a primary emphasis on advancing candidates against viral pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2, human papillomavirus (HPV), HIV, Ebola, Zika and other emerging threats.

Central to Inovio’s platform is its SynCon® technology, which constructs optimized DNA plasmids for broad antigen coverage, and the Cellectra® electroporation device, designed to enhance cellular uptake and expression of DNA vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.