Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 50,329 Shares of DNOW Inc. $DNOW

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,329 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of DNOW worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DNOW by 28.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 358,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 124,797 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DNOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DNOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,771,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. DNOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. DNOW had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.The business had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. DNOW’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNOW. Susquehanna raised shares of DNOW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research downgraded DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DNOW from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp set a $19.00 price objective on DNOW in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded DNOW from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DNOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

DNOW Company Profile

DistributionNOW (NYSE: DNOW) is a global distributor of energy and industrial products, serving a broad range of end-markets including oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and industrial manufacturing. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company provides solutions across the life cycle of energy and industrial assets, with an emphasis on safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

The company’s core product portfolio includes piping systems and related components (such as valves, fittings, flanges and gaskets), instrumentation, electrical and automation equipment, fasteners, industrial safety supplies, chemicals and composite products.

Featured Articles

