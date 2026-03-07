Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,890 MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,857,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 92.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,333,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 48.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,302,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,331,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1,208.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,674,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,173 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $818,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 454,245 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,261.15. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $3,690,271.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 822,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,807.88. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 189,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 60.84%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance in the United States. Established in 1957 as the nation’s first private mortgage insurer, MGIC helps lenders manage credit risk and facilitates homeownership by protecting mortgage loans against default. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company operates through its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, and maintains relationships with a broad network of originators and servicers nationwide.

The company’s primary business activity involves issuing mortgage insurance policies that enable borrowers to purchase homes with down payments below traditional lending thresholds.

