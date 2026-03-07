Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 236,151 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,329,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after buying an additional 312,168 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 50.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 482,534 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 997,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 86,241 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 233,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 96.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 423,449 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $28.46.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 3.49%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $49,694.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $48,651.36. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Key American Eagle Outfitters News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Eagle Outfitters this week:

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

