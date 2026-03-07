Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,419 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,818 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Core Natural Resources were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,037,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,413,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Core Natural Resources Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE CNR opened at $86.99 on Friday. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.76). Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Core Natural Resources’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -13.29%.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.