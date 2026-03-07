Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vicor Corporation $VICR

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vicor worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vicor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Vicor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 4,634.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 259,022 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICR. Zacks Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 50,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $10,077,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,658,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,506,171.02. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zheng John Shen sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.75, for a total transaction of $250,397.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 221,742 shares of company stock worth $32,021,592 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICR opened at $162.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.84. Vicor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $209.53.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

