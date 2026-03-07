Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,065 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APLD. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth $299,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 23.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,062 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 7.20. Applied Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Arete Research started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Applied Digital to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $385,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 200,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,105.86. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 233,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,273,250.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,593 shares of company stock worth $9,003,278. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

(Free Report)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.