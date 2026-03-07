Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 12.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.17.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $196.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.15 and a 200-day moving average of $194.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $177.49 and a 52-week high of $245.16.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.22. SBA Communications had a net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops wireless communications infrastructure. Its core business is the leasing of space on communications towers, rooftop sites and other wireless structures to mobile network operators, broadband providers and other wireless service customers. The company also provides site development, construction and ongoing site management services to support the deployment and operation of wireless networks.

In addition to traditional macro towers, SBA offers a range of infrastructure solutions designed for dense urban and suburban markets, including small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and fiber backhaul and transport services.

