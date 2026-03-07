Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,079 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $861,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 34,883 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 6,967 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $366,324.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 226,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,888,653.48. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $111,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 85,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,475,346.70. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 99,079 shares of company stock valued at $5,643,674 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.22). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 16,569.77%.The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

