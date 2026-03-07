Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,352 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 86,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 77.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,633,000 after buying an additional 264,009 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $90.04 on Friday. Otter Tail Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.79 and a twelve month high of $90.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, through its primary subsidiary Otter Tail Power Company, is a regulated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company operates a diversified portfolio of owned and contracted power generation facilities, including coal, natural gas, wind and hydroelectric units, supplemented by long-term power purchase agreements. In addition to utility operations, Otter Tail provides related engineering, construction and maintenance services to support grid reliability and efficiency.

The company’s service territory covers a predominantly rural footprint in the Upper Midwest, including communities in west-central Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, northwest Wisconsin and small portions of South Dakota.

