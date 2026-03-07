Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Corpay during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corpay news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $610,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $781,857. This represents a 43.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Stull purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,330.18. This trade represents a 37.66% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPAY. UBS Group increased their price target on Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.57.

CPAY opened at $314.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.63 and a 200 day moving average of $306.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $361.99.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

