Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 10,557 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TopBuild from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.26.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $388.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.73. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $559.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.11. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.