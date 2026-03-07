Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $898,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 135,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 8,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $566,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,175.49. This trade represents a 33.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $809,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,449.20. The trade was a 76.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $1,698,950. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.67 and a 12 month high of $75.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUSHA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

