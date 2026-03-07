Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 11,591 Shares of CorVel Corp. $CRVL

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,591 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Financial LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,287,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,541,000 after buying an additional 45,071 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 43.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 16.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91. CorVel Corp. has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.63 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 30.15%.

CRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorVel in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) is a technology-driven provider of workers’ compensation, liability, and specialty risk management solutions. The company develops and deploys software and data analytics tools to streamline claims administration, medical cost containment, prescription drug management, and provider network access. CorVel’s integrated platform connects employers, insurers, healthcare providers, and injured workers, aiming to improve outcomes and control costs through process automation and real-time decision support.

The company’s product suite includes claims lifecycle management, bill review and negotiation, virtual care and telehealth services, pharmacy benefit management, and independent medical examinations (IMEs).

