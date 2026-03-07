Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 12,310 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,310 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 29.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 150,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

PTGX stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $96.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $78.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 2.23.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 282.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTGX. Weiss Ratings lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 13,151 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $1,083,905.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,758.30. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 34,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $2,840,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 580,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,880,052.40. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,167 shares of company stock valued at $16,889,199. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral α4β7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

