Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 15,557 Shares of Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,557 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,775,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,041,000 after buying an additional 88,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,010,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,247,000 after purchasing an additional 959,259 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Assurant by 4.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,245,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 53,773 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Assurant by 29.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,588,000 after purchasing an additional 150,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,300,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assurant from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Assurant from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.17.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $222.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.27. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.97 and a fifty-two week high of $246.31.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.06. Assurant had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

