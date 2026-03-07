Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 15,813 Shares of H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,813 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H. B. Fuller were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUL. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,795,000 after acquiring an additional 721,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H. B. Fuller by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in H. B. Fuller by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H. B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth $40,584,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in H. B. Fuller by 80.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 555,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 247,815 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on H. B. Fuller from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $66.00 price target on H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

H. B. Fuller Stock Performance

H. B. Fuller stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. H. B. Fuller Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $894.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.34 million. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 4.38%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

H. B. Fuller Profile

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller’s product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

