Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 4,247 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 175.7% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 273.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $193.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.00 and its 200 day moving average is $158.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $221.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, insider Earl E. Congdon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $4,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,162,113 shares in the company, valued at $424,055,222.69. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.27, for a total value of $608,842.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,977.06. This trade represents a 21.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,134 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,132. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

