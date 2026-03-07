Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 5,475 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,948 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,253 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $243,219.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,426.72. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.56, for a total transaction of $10,650,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,484.72. The trade was a 49.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,966 shares of company stock worth $13,181,406. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $182.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

