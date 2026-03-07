Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUVL. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 10.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 3.9% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 33,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,605,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,241,000 after purchasing an additional 80,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Nuvalent Price Performance

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $99.41 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $113.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.89. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Key Headlines Impacting Nuvalent

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised near‑term quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026) and materially trimmed the FY2026 loss estimate (improved from a larger loss to a smaller loss), supporting a positive revision to the short‑term earnings trajectory; the firm keeps a “Buy” rating and a $155 price target. MarketBeat: NUVL analyst note

HC Wainwright raised near‑term quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026) and materially trimmed the FY2026 loss estimate (improved from a larger loss to a smaller loss), supporting a positive revision to the short‑term earnings trajectory; the firm keeps a “Buy” rating and a $155 price target. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2028 and FY2030 earnings forecasts (projecting future profitability in those years), which supports a longer‑term upside narrative if pipeline and commercialization progress meet expectations. MarketBeat: NUVL analyst note

HC Wainwright raised its FY2028 and FY2030 earnings forecasts (projecting future profitability in those years), which supports a longer‑term upside narrative if pipeline and commercialization progress meet expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst roundup coverage (The Globe and Mail) mentions Nuvalent alongside other healthcare names — useful context but not a firm‑moving, single‑source development. Investors should watch for company‑specific catalysts (trial data, commercial updates) to drive bigger moves. Analysts Offer Insights

Analyst roundup coverage (The Globe and Mail) mentions Nuvalent alongside other healthcare names — useful context but not a firm‑moving, single‑source development. Investors should watch for company‑specific catalysts (trial data, commercial updates) to drive bigger moves. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut FY2027 EPS expectations (more negative than prior), indicating the analyst sees a bump in near‑term drag before the later recovery — this lowers near‑term profitability visibility. MarketBeat: NUVL analyst note

HC Wainwright cut FY2027 EPS expectations (more negative than prior), indicating the analyst sees a bump in near‑term drag before the later recovery — this lowers near‑term profitability visibility. Negative Sentiment: A separate note reported by AmericanBankingNews says HC Wainwright decreased FY2029 EPS estimates — a downgrade to that year’s outlook that tempers the optimistic long‑range thesis and may weigh on sentiment among longer‑horizon investors. FY2029 EPS Estimates Decreased

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,575,288.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 59,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,569,281.44. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $309,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,430.80. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 76,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,722,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company’s research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent’s lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.