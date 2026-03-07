Investors Buy High Volume of Qualcomm Put Options (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 97,102 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the typical volume of 61,637 put options.

Qualcomm Stock Down 1.0%

QCOM stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $1,751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,901.36. The trade was a 18.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualcomm

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 46.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Qualcomm from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.48.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

