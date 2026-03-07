Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,524 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 148% compared to the average volume of 3,032 call options.

CF Industries Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of CF opened at $115.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and constructive research—Barclays raised its price target and moved to overweight, and other firms have boosted near‑term outlooks, supporting buying interest. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $415,236.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,608.27. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Patrick Mcgrane sold 2,766 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $291,425.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,052.72. This trade represents a 10.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,895 shares of company stock worth $1,018,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,982,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,351,000 after acquiring an additional 165,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,013,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,742,000 after purchasing an additional 480,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,516 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,587,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,852,000 after purchasing an additional 476,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,123,000 after purchasing an additional 381,716 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

