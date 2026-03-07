Investors Purchase High Volume of BHP Group Call Options (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 434,277 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,207% compared to the average volume of 5,228 call options.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

BHP stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. BHP Group has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $83.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 399.0%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

