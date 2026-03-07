Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 50,007 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,439% compared to the typical volume of 1,413 put options.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7%
EMB opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.99. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $97.80.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
