Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 50,007 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,439% compared to the typical volume of 1,413 put options.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7%

EMB opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.99. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $97.80.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 272,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 461.6% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 48,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

