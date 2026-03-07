Investors Purchase High Volume of LendingTree Call Options (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,537 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,564% compared to the typical daily volume of 358 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 272.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREE. Wall Street Zen cut LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research cut LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LendingTree from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $586.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $310.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.56 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects consumers with a network of lenders and financial service providers. Through its platform, borrowers can compare loan offers for mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, student loans, auto loans and small business financing. The company also offers tools for comparing credit cards and deposit accounts, allowing users to research rates and terms from a range of providers in one place.

Founded in 1996 by Doug Lebda, LendingTree pioneered the comparison-shopping model for consumer credit products.

