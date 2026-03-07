ITT Inc. $ITT Holdings Decreased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 219.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $12,099,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,028,284.26. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 price objective on ITT in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

ITT Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of ITT opened at $185.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $209.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.99.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 12.39%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.386 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

