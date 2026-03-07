James Fuller Bt Buys 625 Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) insider James Fuller Bt acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 700 per share, for a total transaction of £4,375.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Price Performance

Shares of LON:FSTA opened at GBX 692 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 714.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 651.22. The company has a market cap of £368.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.70. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a 12-month low of GBX 488 and a 12-month high of GBX 760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 770.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Our purpose in life is to create experiences that nourish the soul. Fuller’s has 200 managed businesses, with 1,024 boutique bedrooms, and 177 Tenanted Inns. The estate is predominately located in the South of England (44% of sites are within the M25) and stretches from our London heartland to the Jurassic Coast via the New Forest.

