Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $6.43. Janus International Group shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 830,080 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.08%.Janus International Group’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp keeps an “overweight” rating and sets a $9 price target (lowered from $12), still implying meaningful upside from current levels; this endorsement from a coverage analyst can support longer‑term investor interest. KeyCorp Price Target Coverage

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBI shares. Zacks Research raised Janus International Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 108,809 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 279,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Janus International Group by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 102,679 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Trading Down 9.3%

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

