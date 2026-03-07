Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $6.43. Janus International Group shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 830,080 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.08%.Janus International Group’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.
- Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp keeps an “overweight” rating and sets a $9 price target (lowered from $12), still implying meaningful upside from current levels; this endorsement from a coverage analyst can support longer‑term investor interest. KeyCorp Price Target Coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Janus added two independent directors (Jeannine Lane and Paul Vasington) to its board, strengthening governance and audit/nomination oversight—typically viewed positively by investors focused on board quality. Board Appointments Announcement
- Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q4 results presentation (slides) was posted for investors; it provides detail on segment trends, backlog and management’s operational priorities—useful for modeling but does not by itself change the earnings surprise. Earnings Presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings‑call transcripts and highlights were published (multiple outlets). They confirm management highlighted revenue resilience but margin/earnings pressure; read the transcript for specifics on cost actions and end‑market demand. Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha) Earnings Call Transcript (MSN)
- Neutral Sentiment: Press summaries (e.g., Yahoo Finance) emphasize Janus is “navigating market” headwinds—useful context but mostly restates the mixed beat/miss and management commentary. Earnings Highlights
- Negative Sentiment: An analyst downgrade pushed JBI to a new one‑year low, amplifying near‑term selling pressure; the downgrade reflects concerns about earnings momentum and margin recovery after the EPS miss. Analyst Downgrade / New 1‑Year Low
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 108,809 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 279,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Janus International Group by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 102,679 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Janus International Group Trading Down 9.3%
The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.
About Janus International Group
Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.
Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.
