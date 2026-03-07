JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) CEO Sells $1,513,900.00 in Stock

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Deck sold 10,000 shares of JBT Marel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $1,513,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,634,608.39. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

JBT Marel Price Performance

Shares of JBTM opened at $148.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. JBT Marel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.08 and a fifty-two week high of $170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.64.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. JBT Marel had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. JBT Marel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. JBT Marel’s payout ratio is presently -39.60%.

JBTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Institutional Trading of JBT Marel

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBTM. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in JBT Marel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in JBT Marel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in JBT Marel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JBT Marel

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Further Reading

