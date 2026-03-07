John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $30.45, but opened at $33.01. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 291,701 shares traded.

The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $410.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 9.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.53%.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat on profit and revenue — Wiley reported $0.97 EPS vs. $0.86 expected and revenue of $410.0M vs. $391M, with operating income up ~21% and clear margin expansion, supporting near-term earnings momentum. BusinessWire: Q3 2026 results

Q3 beat on profit and revenue — Wiley reported $0.97 EPS vs. $0.86 expected and revenue of $410.0M vs. $391M, with operating income up ~21% and clear margin expansion, supporting near-term earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: AI revenue target gives visible growth runway — management is targeting $45M–$50M of AI-related revenue for fiscal 2026 and emphasized AI momentum as a driver of margin and cash-flow improvement. That guidance provides a tangible growth vector beyond legacy publishing. Seeking Alpha: AI revenue target

AI revenue target gives visible growth runway — management is targeting $45M–$50M of AI-related revenue for fiscal 2026 and emphasized AI momentum as a driver of margin and cash-flow improvement. That guidance provides a tangible growth vector beyond legacy publishing. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights margin expansion and improving cash flow — analysts and press noted that margin expansion was a key driver of the beat and supports higher free cash flow and return on equity. Investing.com: Margin expansion coverage

Market commentary highlights margin expansion and improving cash flow — analysts and press noted that margin expansion was a key driver of the beat and supports higher free cash flow and return on equity. Neutral Sentiment: Company issued FY2026 EPS guidance range of $3.90–$4.35 — the range gives investors forward visibility but contains a wide band that leaves some uncertainty on full-year realization. Yahoo Finance: Earnings highlights & guidance

Company issued FY2026 EPS guidance range of $3.90–$4.35 — the range gives investors forward visibility but contains a wide band that leaves some uncertainty on full-year realization. Negative Sentiment: Guidance perceived as cautious vs. some expectations — the midpoint of the guidance is roughly in line with or slightly below some street expectations (~$4.00), which may limit upside if investors expected a more aggressive outlook. MSN: Earnings call transcript

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting John Wiley & Sons this week:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised John Wiley & Sons to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 155,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 22.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 268,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 78,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 7.9%

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

