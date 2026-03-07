Johnson Service Group’s (JSG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 205 target price on the stock.

Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 128.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £486.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. Johnson Service Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 160.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 140.97.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Service Group had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.93%.

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

