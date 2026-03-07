Johnson Service Group’s (JSG) Sector perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 150 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Service Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.33.
Johnson Service Group Stock Down 1.2%
Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Service Group had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.93%.
About Johnson Service Group
Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.
Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.
Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.
A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Service Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.